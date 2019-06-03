'She Is Like My Sister, I Have Apologised,' Says BJP MLA Who Thrashed NCP Woman Leader

BJP MLA Balram Thawani, who was caught on camera assaulting a woman NCP leader in Naroda, on Monday said that he had apologised to the victim and that she was like his sister.

In a video shot by an onlooker, Thawani was seen kicking the woman outside his office when she was protesting over the scarcity of water in the area.

A day later, Thawani said the woman was like her sister, adding he will be there to help her if she ever needs any assistance.

An NCP woman leader lodged a complaint with police after she was brutally beaten up by BJP legislator Balram Thawani for protesting over the issue of water scarcity in the area.

"We have cleared our misunderstanding. I have promised to help her if she ever needs any help," news agency ANI quoted Thawani as saying.

Balram Thawani, BJP MLA who was caught on camera kicking a woman NCP leader in Naroda: She's like my sister, I have apologized to her for what happened yesterday. We have cleared out the misunderstandings between us. I have promised to help her if she ever needs any help #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/sAF9Jm6ZXB — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019

Narrating the unfortunate incident, the woman had on Sunday claimed, "I went to meet Balram to discuss the lack of proper water in the area. Without saying anything, he (Balram) came and started slapping and thrashing me. When my husband saw this, he came to my rescue. Immediately, some of Balram's supporters came from inside and started thrashing my husband with sticks. Ladies who were protesting along with me were also brutally beaten up by Balram and his supporters."

Responding to the woman leader, the BJP MLA told reporters, "My intention was not to harm them. It was unintentional. I condemn this act. I got swayed by emotions, I accept my mistake, and it was not intentional. I have been in politics for the last 22 years, such a thing has never happened before. I will say sorry to her."

The woman had further questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over women's safety.

"I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is this how the women in our country are safe under BJP rule? I have filed a complaint in this matter before the police. They have assured that action will be taken soon after a probe," she said.

(With inputs from ANI)