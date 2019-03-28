Shatrughan Sinha Meets Rahul Gandhi, Likely To Join Congress On April 6

﻿
On joining the Congress and fighting the polls against the BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sinha said whatever be the situation, he will fight the polls from Patna Sahib.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 March 2019
Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI
outlookindia.com
2019-03-28T18:02:05+0530

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who is all set to quit the BJP, met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Wednesday and is likely to join the Congress on April 6.

Sinha met Gandhi at his residence here and Congress's Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Madan Mohan Jha, working president Akhilesh Singh and the Congress's legislature party leader in Bihar Sadanand Singh were among those present during the meeting.

On joining the Congress and fighting the polls against the BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sinha said whatever be the situation, he will fight the polls from Patna Sahib.

He said the announcement would be made on the auspicious occasion of 'Navratra'.

According to sources, Sinha is expected to join the Congress on April 6.

Sinha also wants that at the time of his joining, Congress and RJD leaders are present as a show of unity for the grand alliance, the sources said.

The Patna Sahib seat is currently held by dissident Sinha, who has often openly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

PTI

