February 26, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Shashi Tharoor Pulls Autorickshaw In Symbolic Protest Against Fuel Price Hike

Shashi Tharoor Pulls Autorickshaw In Symbolic Protest Against Fuel Price Hike

Congress workers marched outside the Kerala Secretariat, demanding a rollback in fuel price hike

Outlook Web Bureau 26 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Shashi Tharoor Pulls Autorickshaw In Symbolic Protest Against Fuel Price Hike
File Photo
Shashi Tharoor Pulls Autorickshaw In Symbolic Protest Against Fuel Price Hike
outlookindia.com
2021-02-26T22:03:31+05:30

In a protest against rising fuel prices in the country, Congress senior leader and MP Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram, along with some party members pulled an auto-rickshaw in the Kerala capital on Friday.

The party workers marched on foot outside the Kerala Secretariat and also raised slogans demanding the government to slash fuel prices. 

Tharoor took to Twitter to post a video of the marching and said that it was done to protest “extortionate fuel taxes and the failure of both Central and State governments to reduce their share of the loot”.

 

Fuel prices across the country have seen a constant rise with petrol in several parts crossing Rs 100 mark.

However, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan claims that fuel prices will come down after winter, saying that a hike in fuel prices is an international matter. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

ISIS Bride Who Left UK To Join Group Not Allowed To Return Home: UK Court Rules

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Shashi Tharoor Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Fuel price hike Fuel tax National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos