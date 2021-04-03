Sharad Pawar Discharged From Hospital, Is Now In Good Health: NCP Leader Nawab Malik

April 03, 2021
Pawar underwent an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct on March 30 at the Breach Candy Hospital

On Saturday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar was discharged from a hospital in Mumbai and is now in good health, informed a party leader. Pawar recently underwent a procedure for a gall bladder issue. 

"Pawar (80) is in good health and is recuperating at home", said Nawab Malik, NCP spokesperson and state minister. 

Earlier in the day, a team of doctors checked Pawar and concluded that his condition was stable.

Malik said doctors have advised seven-day rest for Pawar.

"If his health parameters remain stable after the next 15 days, a surgery of his gall bladder will be performed," he added.

Pawar underwent an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct on March 30 at the Breach Candy Hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital on March 30 after he experienced abdominal pain.

(With PTI Inputs) 

