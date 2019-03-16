Shah Faesal To Launch Political Party On Sunday

IAS officer-turned politician, Shah Faesal, is launching his party, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples’ Movement, on Sunday from Rajbagh, Srinagar.

Shah Faesal has kept his invitation open to all.

“I hope it will see good participation from across the State,” Faesal said while talking to Outlook.

He said his idea is to demonstrate that youth can lead social and political change in the most difficult of circumstances.

He said the alienation from political process has led to a lurking sense of despair in the youth. “We wish to change that by creating a space for meaningful political engagement for the youth.”

Inviting you all to launching ceremony of J&K Peoples' Movement.

He said the launch function will be held at Gindun Ground in Rajbagh.

The 2010 batch UPSC topper resigned from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in January this year to protest unabated killings in Kashmir and marginalisation of Indian Muslims.

Faesal had also hit out at the Centre, accusing it of subverting public institutions of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He said such moves had the potential to decimate the constitutional edifice of the country and the same needed to be stopped.

Since resigning from the service, the former bureaucrat has been interacting with young achievers with an aim of getting them to support his initiative for "corruption-free, clean and transparent" politics in the state.

He had also launched a crowdfunding campaign in January to support his initiative.

Several youngsters and aspiring politicians are expected to join Faesal's political outfit.

