Will Soon Start Shipping Covishield Vaccines To Canada: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday announced that it will begin export of ‘Covishield’ vaccine to Canada within a month.

The Covishield coronavirus vaccine has been developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

India has granted emergency use approval for Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The two vaccines are currently being administered to healthcare and frontline workers in the country.

Making the announcement, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla in a tweet said, "Dear Hon'ble PM @JustinTrudeau, I thank you for your warm words towards India and its vaccine industry. As we await regulatory approvals from Canada, I assure you,@SerumInstIndia will fly out #COVISHIELD to Canada in less than a month; I'm on it!".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 10 had assured his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of Covid-19 vaccines sought by Canada.

"Was happy to receive a call from my friend Justin Trudeau. Assured him that India would do its best to facilitate supplies of COVID vaccines sought by Canada," Modi had said in a tweet.

India has already provided over 229 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to various countries out of which 64 lakh doses have been supplied as grant assistance and 165 lakh on commercial basis, the Ministry of External Affairs had said on February 12.

