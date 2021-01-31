January 31, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Breather For Serum Institute As Court Rejects Trademark-Violation Plea Against `Covishield'

Breather For Serum Institute As Court Rejects Trademark-Violation Plea Against `Covishield'

Cutis-Biotech, a pharmaceutical firm, filed a suit claiming it was a prior user of the brand name—‘Covishield’, and sought to restrain Serum Institute of India from using the name.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Breather For Serum Institute As Court Rejects Trademark-Violation Plea Against `Covishield'
Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla
Twitter
Breather For Serum Institute As Court Rejects Trademark-Violation Plea Against `Covishield'
outlookindia.com
2021-01-31T08:58:34+05:30
Also read

A local court on Saturday rejected an application seeking injunction against the use of the "Covishield" as brand name by vaccine-producer Serum Institute of India (SII). 

Cutis-Biotech, a pharmaceutical firm, filed a suit on January 4, claiming it was a prior user of the brand name—‘Covishield’, and sought to restrain Serum Institute of India from using the name.

Also Read| South Africa Health Regulatory Body Approves Serum Institute of India's Covid-19 Vaccine

Serum Institute of India (SII) is developing a coronavirus vaccine named Covishield, in partnership with the University of Oxford and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. The Indian government has successfully purchased 11 million doses of the Covishield vaccine.

While the court order was not available immediately, the lawyer of Cutis-Biotech, which had filed the suit, said it would file an appeal in the High Court.

SII had told the court that the two companies operate in different product categories and there is no scope for confusion over the trademark.

"Court has rejected the application," said SII's lawyer Hitesh Jain.

Advocate Aditya Soni, lawyer of Cutis-Biotech, said the order copy was not yet available, but operative order was read out in the court. "We will file an appeal against the order in the high court," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Will Not Let Centre Bow Its Head In Shame But We Demand To Know Why Farm Laws Can’t Be Repealed: BKU

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau serum institute Covishield COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos