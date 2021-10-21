Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla

The company’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said the company would be able to export 20 to 30 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in November this year.

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla
Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute. (File photo)

Trending

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T19:10:46+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 7:10 pm

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has increased its capacity to produce 240 million AstraZeneca Covid-19 doses making it capable to export large volumes of the vaccine.

According to Reuters, the company’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said it will produce 220-240 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses.

He added the company may be able to export up to 30 million doses a month in November and December.

He said the company has revamped its infrastructure to produce the required Covid-19 doses.

Poonaawalla said SII would also make the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

He also said the company would also produce 50 million to 100 million doses of the Novavax vaccine by the end of this year.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Adar Poonawalla New Delhi COVID-19 Covid-19 India Vaccination serum institute India AstraZeneca-Oxford covid vaccine Sputnik V Novavax Exports National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Farooq Abdullah Accuses BJP Of Spreading ‘Hate’ In Jammu For UP Elections

Farooq Abdullah Accuses BJP Of Spreading ‘Hate’ In Jammu For UP Elections

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Urges People To Continue Wearing Face Mask Until Experts Say Otherwise

Mandaviya Releases Film As India Achieves 100 Crore Covid-19 Vaccination Feat

SpiceJet Introduces Special Livery To Mark India's 100 Crore Feat In Covid-19 Vaccination

Samyukt Kisan Morcha Lauds United Sikhs For Extending Free Legal Aid To Protesting Farmers

Kerala Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert For 8 Districts Amid Incessant Downpour, Thunderstorms

WHO, World Leaders Laud India's 100 Crore Covid Vaccination Landmark

Watch: PM Modi Hails India For Creating History With 100 Crore Vaccinations in 279 Days

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Advertisement

More from India

UP CM Plans To Take Action Against Policewomen Who Clicked Photo With Me: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

UP CM Plans To Take Action Against Policewomen Who Clicked Photo With Me: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Farmers Have Right To Protest But Can't Keep Roads Blocked Indefinitely: SC

Farmers Have Right To Protest But Can't Keep Roads Blocked Indefinitely: SC

Amit Shah Undertakes Aerial Survey Of Rain-Ravaged Uttarakhand, Relief & Rescue Ops Continue

Amit Shah Undertakes Aerial Survey Of Rain-Ravaged Uttarakhand, Relief & Rescue Ops Continue

India Crosses 1 Billion Vaccine Mark: 100 Heritage Monuments To Light Up In Celebration

India Crosses 1 Billion Vaccine Mark: 100 Heritage Monuments To Light Up In Celebration

Read More from Outlook

From The Editor's Desk | Shah Rukh Khan: Look At Him Looking At You

From The Editor's Desk | Shah Rukh Khan: Look At Him Looking At You

Outlook Web Desk / Shah Rukh Khan's portrait from the Ommatidia series by Pakistani artist Rashid Rana.

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla

Outlook Web Desk / The company’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said the company would be able to export 20 to 30 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in November this year.

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

PTI / Infantino made it clear that his organisation — a behemoth in the world of sports — is not solely guided by revenue.

WHO, World Leaders Laud India's 100 Crore Covid Vaccination Landmark

WHO, World Leaders Laud India's 100 Crore Covid Vaccination Landmark

Outlook Web Desk / India’s historic 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination landmark is being lauded globally, with WHO appreciating the country’s efforts in combating the pandemic.

Advertisement