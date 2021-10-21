Serum Institute Of India Eyes Exports With Enhanced Covid-19 Vaccine Output: Adar Poonawalla

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has increased its capacity to produce 240 million AstraZeneca Covid-19 doses making it capable to export large volumes of the vaccine.

According to Reuters, the company’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said it will produce 220-240 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses.

He added the company may be able to export up to 30 million doses a month in November and December.

He said the company has revamped its infrastructure to produce the required Covid-19 doses.

Poonaawalla said SII would also make the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine.

He also said the company would also produce 50 million to 100 million doses of the Novavax vaccine by the end of this year.