Senior Maharashtra IPS Officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal Appointed CBI Director For Two Years

CISF chief Subodh Kumar Jaiswal on Tuesday took charge of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). An order issued by the personnel ministry stated that Jaiswal has been appointed as the CBI director for the next two years.

The post had been lying vacant for three months after former CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla completed his two-year term on February 3.

CBI Additional Director Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, was appointed the acting chief of the agency after Shukla completed his tenure.

The appointment comes amid much controversy after senior Congress MP and leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had alleged that the Centre was adopting a “casual and superficial approach” in selecting the new CBI director.

He had further claimed that the selection process was in conflict with the mandate of the selection committee.

The selection committee, which is empowered to appoint the CBI director comprises the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

Prior to Jaiswal’s appointment, Chowdhury had objected to the process of selection of officers for the coveted post.

"The way the procedure was followed, it was in conflict with the mandate of the committee. On 11th (May), I was given 109 names and today (Monday) by 1 pm, 10 names were shortlisted and by 4 pm, six names were shortlisted. This casual approach of DoPT (department of personnel and training) is highly objectionable," Chowdhury had told PTI.

The appointment assumes significance as the Supreme Court is hearing a petition filed by an NGO, Common Cause, on the delay in the appointment of a regular CBI chief.

The Centre had last month told the Supreme Court that the meeting of the selection committee for the appointment of the CBI director would be convened immediately after May 2.

On April 5, the apex court had asked the Centre to consider convening the meeting before May 2 observing that "in-charge arrangements" for the post cannot go on.

The petitioner has alleged that the government has failed to appoint a regular CBI director as per Section 4A of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act.

The plea has also sought a direction to the Centre to initiate and complete the process of selection of the CBI director well in advance, at least one to two months before the date on which the vacancy to the post is about to occur.

Jaiswal is a 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Maharashtra cadre. He has also served as Maharashtra's director general of police in the past.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine