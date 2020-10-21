October 21, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Senior BJP Leader In Maharashtra Eknath Khadse To Quit Party To Join NCP

Senior BJP Leader In Maharashtra Eknath Khadse To Quit Party To Join NCP

There were speculations in the last few days that Eknath Khadse may quit the BJP and join the Sharad Pawar-led party.

PTI 21 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Senior BJP Leader In Maharashtra Eknath Khadse To Quit Party To Join NCP
File photo
Senior BJP Leader In Maharashtra Eknath Khadse To Quit Party To Join NCP
outlookindia.com
2020-10-21T14:25:22+05:30

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse will join the NCP on Friday, Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil said on Wednesday.

"He (Khadse) will join NCP at 2 pm on Friday...this will strengthen the NCP," Patil told reporters here.

Khadse has been sulking since he was made to resign as a minister in the then BJP government in 2016 on allegations of corruption.

There were speculations in the last few days that he may quit the BJP and join the Sharad Pawar-led party.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Farooq Abdullah Appears Before ED In JKCA Money Laundering Probe Again

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Sharad Pawar Eknath Khadse Maharashtra Eknath Khadse BJP BJP- NCP alliance NCP National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos