Advertisement
Monday, Sep 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Send Fact-Finding Team To Kashmir To See What Journalists Going Through: Mehbooba Mufti To PCI

The former Chief Minister of J&K asked the Press Council of India (PCI) to take notice of harassment, raids and snooping of journalists in the Valley.

Send Fact-Finding Team To Kashmir To See What Journalists Going Through: Mehbooba Mufti To PCI
Mehbooba Mufti | File Photo-PTI

Trending

Send Fact-Finding Team To Kashmir To See What Journalists Going Through: Mehbooba Mufti To PCI
outlookindia.com
2021-09-27T18:31:32+05:30
Naseer Ganai
Naseer Ganai

Naseer Ganai

More stories from Naseer Ganai
View All

Published: 27 Sep 2021, Updated: 27 Sep 2021 6:31 pm

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today wrote to the Press Council of India asking it to take notice of harassment, raids and snooping of journalists in the Valley and send a fact-finding team to J&K, to independently verify these claims and take remedial action.

Mehbooba Mufti said one had hoped that the Press Council of India would take a suo moto note of widely reported incidents but it seems that no established watchdog forum, including the Courts, has taken any interest in the painful circumstances created in J&K, not to speak of any interventions.

She said it becomes incumbent upon her to urge the PCI to send a fact-finding team to J&K, to independently verify these claims and take remedial action.

“I am sure you are aware that raids were conducted by police at homes of several journalists in Kashmir earlier this month. Personal items such as electronic gadgets including phones & laptops were illegally seized along with ATM cards & passports of their spouses. This comes close on the heels of the harrowing experiences that the journalist community in Jammu and Kashmir has been subject to post the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian government,” Mehbooba says.

“In a democratic set up, a free & independent press is crucial & essential for government institutions to function in a transparent manner with due accountability towards its citizens.  We have witnessed the manner in which fundamental rights such as freedom of speech & expression enshrined in the Indian constitution have increasingly come under attack especially in the last two years by a hostile & insecure dispensation,” she adds.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

“People at large & media especially in J&K has been at the receiving end of this policy. Unwarranted harassment of journalists has become a norm & this policy has been implemented by raiding their homes, summoning & interrogating them on frivolous grounds such as innocuous tweets, conducting background checks of journalists and their family members by CID, withdrawal of benefits including accommodation of some senior journalists, seizure of mobile phones, laptops, confiscating passports, ATM cards etc,” the letter reads.

“Reportedly 23 journalists have been put on ECL (Exit control list). Even students who bag scholarships in prestigious colleges in top universities of world not allowed to go study there. Recently a student was deboarded from a plane, arrested and subsequently released,” she says. 

“In addition to this, a sizeable number of journalists are either threatened or charged with sections under UAPA or sedition law, simply because their reportage on J&K does not cater to the PR stunts of the ruling dispensation. Reporting truth to power is being criminalised with every passing day,” she says. 

“I strongly believe that the journalists working and reporting in J&K are amongst the bravest in the world especially at a time when a large section of the Indian media has become a propaganda extension of the Central Government. The hostile environment that they operate in with frequent curfews, encounters, hartals and other adverse security situations has not weakened their determination to ensure that truth doesn’t become a casualty. There have always been issues and disagreements between the State and media but never before has the freedom of expression been virtually guillotined in any part of the country as it has been done in J&K for the past three years,” she says.

With her letter she enclosed copy of a questionnaire that has been served to the journalists who are being currently investigated by the State. “You will note that apart from asking very irrelevant and personal questions it is based on the assumption that their personal ties and loyalties lie with anti-national networks. Unfortunately, this is a diabolical method to perpetuate the communal mindset throughout the country in order to gain political mileage and relevance by demeaning & marginalising an entire community,” she adds.

Tags

Naseer Ganai Mehbooba Mufti J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Press Council of India (PCI) Journalists National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

‘Don’t Know What Is Going To End Farmers’ Protest; Solution Lies In Dialogue’: Rakesh Tikait

‘Don’t Know What Is Going To End Farmers’ Protest; Solution Lies In Dialogue’: Rakesh Tikait

Union Minister L Murugan Elected Unopposed To Rajya Sabha From Madhya Pradesh

Not Much Impact Of Cyclone Gulab In Odisha: Officials

J&K Will Reap Benefits Of Article 370 Abrogation ‘Slowly And Silently’: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

BJP’s Dilip Ghosh Cuts Short Bhabanipur Bypoll Campaign, Alleges Manhandling By TMC Workers

LoC Situation ‘Good’, Prepared To Deal With Any Eventuality: Army

German Ambassador Reiterates Importance of India-Germany Ties As Powers Transition In Germany

Nimaben Acharya Becomes First Woman To Be Elected Speaker Of Gujarat Assembly

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Bharat Bandh Observed By Farmers Amid Tightened Security In Dehi

Chennai Super Kings Tops IPL After Last-Ball Win Against KKR

Chennai Super Kings Tops IPL After Last-Ball Win Against KKR

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

More from India

In Kashmir, Each One A Kabul Expert

In Kashmir, Each One A Kabul Expert

Goa's Ex-CM Luizinho Faleir Resigns Congress, Expected To Join TMC

Goa's Ex-CM Luizinho Faleir Resigns Congress, Expected To Join TMC

Over 84.50 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Provided Across Country: Centre

Over 84.50 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Provided Across Country: Centre

Bharat Bandh: 18 Trains Cancelled As Farmers' Agitation Brings Traffic To Halt In Haryana, Punjab

Bharat Bandh: 18 Trains Cancelled As Farmers' Agitation Brings Traffic To Halt In Haryana, Punjab

Read More from Outlook

There Is A Method To The Madness In Opposition’s Demand For A Caste Census

There Is A Method To The Madness In Opposition’s Demand For A Caste Census

Sajjan Kumar / Non-BJP parties hoping to stall the massive shift of OBCs towards the Hindutva brigade. But there are gains too for the BJP if it plays its cards well.

Bharat Bandh: 18 Trains Cancelled As Farmers' Agitation Brings Traffic To Halt In Haryana, Punjab

Bharat Bandh: 18 Trains Cancelled As Farmers' Agitation Brings Traffic To Halt In Haryana, Punjab

Harish Manav / Punjab and Haryana state highways are closed, High Courts in both states have put a stay on the physical hearings, bus services have come to a standstill.

‘Sports NFTs Are A Movement, Not Just A Meme’

‘Sports NFTs Are A Movement, Not Just A Meme’

The sports NFT market is brand new with tremendous potential and is growing fast, says Sidarttha Bezbora.

In Kashmir, Each One A Kabul Expert

In Kashmir, Each One A Kabul Expert

Naseer Ganai / Long before the fall of Kabul on August 15 and before the news channels became keen on its unfolding, Kashmiris have been keeping eye on Afghanistan.

Advertisement