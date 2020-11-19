Shiv Sena Worker Asks 'Karachi Sweets' Owner In Bandra To Change Shop's Name

November 19, 2020
Corona
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a statement hits out at the Shiv Sena over its worker 'threatening' the shop owner.

PTI 19 November 2020
A Shiv Sena worker has asked the owner of a 'Karachi Sweets' shop in suburban Bandra to change his outlet's name to something else.

In a video clip shared on his Facebook page, Sena worker Nitin Nandgaonkar is seen asking the owner to rename the shop after his father or grandfather, contending that Karachi is in Pakistan, which is a "country of terrorists".

"Don't use the name Karachi in Mumbai...humein Karachi naam se takleef hai (we have objection to the name Karachi). Our jawan (died) on Bhai Dooj. Pakistan is a country of terrorists," he said.

Nandgaonkar said he "will give the shop owner time to rename the shop", and in a post along with the video added that boards bearing the text 'Karachi' be changed within 15 days.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a statement hit out at the Shiv Sena over its worker "threatening" the shop owner, and asked Mumbai police to take cognisance, saying this the last thing the city needs during a pandemic.

