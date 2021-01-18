Selfless Auto Driver Helps 4-Year-Old Missing Girl Reunite With Family

Helping others selflessly is a big thing – thanks to this auto driver from Bengaluru who went out of his way to help a four-year-old girl found on the pavement to reunite with her family. According to a TOI report, the auto-driver, identified as Majid Baig, spotted the missing girl – she was crying on the streets of Kormangala.

The panic-stricken girl kept saying ‘maa..maa’ and Baig sensed that the girl had got separated from her family.

“First I spoke in Kannada, but she knew only Hindi. I consoled her and asked a few passersby if they knew about her. After trying to trace her family for more than 15 minutes, I took her to Viveknagar police station,” TOI quoted him as saying.

Initially, all the efforts of the police to locate the girl’s house went in vain.

“At NGV, cops made announcements about the missing girl. Hoping her house was somewhere near NGV, we kept moving around the area,” Baig said.

Fortunately, the girl’s parents approached Viveknagar police station. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, the girl’s parents are daily-wage workers and residents of Ambedkar Nagar.

The mother told police that her daughter went missing when they had gone to dispose of garbage. "My fear was traffic on the road. I thank god, auto bhaiya and police for safeguarding my child,” the mother said

Deputy commissioner of police (south-east) Joshi Srinath Mahadev said four Hoysala vehicles and six Cheetah bikes were pressed into service to trace the parents of the girl.

