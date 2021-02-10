Second FIR In Mumbai Porn Racket, Nine Arrested In The Case So Far

Mumbai police have lodged a second FIR in the porn racket investigation after a 21-year-old model complained that she was coaxed into doing nude scenes and porn films after having an energy drink.

The FIR registered at Malwani police station named three persons including Yasmin Khan, who was earlier arrested following the first FIR by the Mumbai Crime Branch in the case. The police on Tuesday arrested Khan’s husband, Dipankar Khasanvis alias Shyam Banarjee (36). Yasmin Khan is believed to be the producer and director of the film being shot when police raided Green Park bungalow in Madh Island on Friday.

A ninth arrest was made on Tuesday night where the city crime branch's property cell nabbed another accused, aged 40 years, from Surat in Gujarat.

Mumbai police had registered an FIR last week regarding a production house allegedly making porn movies at a bungalow in the Madh area of Malad following which seven arrests were made in the case. These included small-time actress and model Gehna Vasisht and Umesh Kamat, the representative of a UK-based production house Kenrin. The two were accused of uploading seven to eight porn videos on social media app Hotshot and other websites. According to the police Gehna, who has previously won the Miss Asia Bikini crown, has shot 87 obscene/porn videos and uploaded them on her websites.

The websites aired these films and charged a subscription fee from the viewers. Not only the porn movies were being illegally shot and filmed in India, but police also said that the models were forced into shooting under the pretext of acting in a web series. During the raid last week, the police seized six mobile phones, a laptop, cameras, memory cards, and other equipment worth Rs 5.68 lakh. Police have additionally seized three bank accounts with a balance of RS. 36 lakh generated through the subscriptions. The accused have been booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

With inputs from PTI

