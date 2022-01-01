Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Vaishno Devi Stampede: Scuffle Between 2 Groups Caused Stampede, Claims Shrine Board

According to the Vaishno Devi Shrine board, 35000 pilgrims were allowed to proceed for yatra on 31st December 2021 and for 1st Jan. 2022 against the allowed capacity of 50,000.

Vaishno Devi Stampede: Scuffle Between 2 Groups Caused Stampede, Claims Shrine Board
Pilgrims on their way to Vaishno Devi shrine | PTI

Trending

Vaishno Devi Stampede: Scuffle Between 2 Groups Caused Stampede, Claims Shrine Board
outlookindia.com
2022-01-01T21:42:52+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 9:42 pm

The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said in a statement that the Saturday stampede that killed 12 people occurred “due to a scuffle between two groups of pilgrims”,  emphasising only 35,000 pilgrims were allowed to proceed for the yatra against the normal capacity of 50,000 in view of the pandemic.

The board said Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also the Chairman of the Board, was informed about the stampede at 3 am and he has been continuously monitoring the situation since then.

“National Green Tribunal has capped the normal capacity of Yatra per day to 50000. Pertinently, keeping in view the Covid-19 Pandemic, 35000 pilgrims were allowed to proceed for yatra on 31st December 2021 and for 1st Jan. 2022,” SMVDSB said in a detailed statement on the tragic incident.

It said around 2:15 am on January 1, the stampede happened near Gate No three at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan.

“The unfortunate incident, due to a scuffle between two groups of pilgrims, resulted in the stampede. In this ill-fated incident, a total of 12 pilgrims lost their lives and 16 others were injured," it said.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The statement said the Board as well as the Reasi District Administration promptly shifted the injured pilgrims immediately to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Kakryal, after providing first aid at Medical Unit Bhawan, for specialized treatment. 

Tags

PTI Jammu Vaishno Devi pilgrims Stampede National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks J&K, No Damage Reported

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks J&K, No Damage Reported

Kashmir 2021: An Year-Ender Dispatch For The Dead Father

Maharashtra Records 9,170 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Omicron Cases

Court Is A Service Provided By State To All Citizens: SC Judge

TN CM Seeks People’s Cooperation To Contain Omicron, To Roll-out Vaccine For 15 - 18 Yr Soon

Govt Directs States To Set Up Makeshift Hospitals And Teams For Patients In Home Isolation

Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage Going On Smoothly With Strict Adherence To Sops: Official

Covid Hospitalisation Less; Whether More Curbs Needed Will Be Reviewed: Delhi Health Minister

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: India Beat South Africa To Register Historic Win In Centurion

Advertisement

More from India

Reproductive Choice A Dimension Of Personal Liberty: Delhi HC

Reproductive Choice A Dimension Of Personal Liberty: Delhi HC

5 Former Military Chiefs Write To President And PM About Genocidal Threats

5 Former Military Chiefs Write To President And PM About Genocidal Threats

Covid-19 Update: Delhi Reports 2,716 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Highest Since May 21

Covid-19 Update: Delhi Reports 2,716 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, Highest Since May 21

NEWSFLASH: Mumbai Logs 6,347 New Coronavirus Cases

NEWSFLASH: Mumbai Logs 6,347 New Coronavirus Cases

Read More from Outlook

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Jai Arjun Singh / How zombie films, or almost-zombie films, have dealt with apocalypse, social crisis and personal desolation

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Vaishno Devi Stampede: 12 Dead, Several Injured In J&K As Crowds Swelled On New Year

Outlook Web Desk / Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh reached the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital to visit the injured devotees while two members of the inquiry committee reached Katra to review situation.

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Higher And Stronger, India's Olympic Medallists Make Their New Year 2022 Wishes

Aditya Kumar / After an eventful 2021 that included Tokyo Olympics, India's top sportspersons face a challenging 2022. Their dreams and aspirations remain as high as ever.

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation

Advertisement