Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

'Scarcity' Of Ventilators, Medical Facilities In Country; Need For Upgradation: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said through public-private investment model can be replicated to revamp the country’s health sector.

'Scarcity' Of Ventilators, Medical Facilities In Country; Need For Upgradation: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. (File photo) | PTI

Trending

'Scarcity' Of Ventilators, Medical Facilities In Country; Need For Upgradation: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
outlookindia.com
2021-09-25T16:05:01+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 4:05 pm

Saying there was a “scarcity” of ventilators and medical facilities in the country , Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Saturday said which the country needs “minimum 600 medical colleges, 50 AIIMS-like institutions and 200 super-specialty hospitals” to revamp its health infrastructure.

The Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari was speaking at the felicitation function of COVID-19 warriors in Karad city of Maharashtra's Satara district.

"Once during a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I told him about the scarcity of ventilators. He asked me how many ventilators were there in the country, to which I replied there must be around 2.5 lakh. But he told me that there were only 13,000 ventilators when the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the country," Gadkari said.

“There was lack of oxygen, beds, and other medical facilities at that time. But doctors, paramedical, nurses helped a lot in those times”, he said.

He appreciated the work of medicos including doctors, nurses and paramedics during Covid-19.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Apart from the government-run hospitals, the contribution of medical facilities set up by the cooperative and private sectors was commendable, the minister said.

"The public-private investment model in the road and infrastructure development sector can be replicated in health care and education sectors. The country needs a minimum of 600 medical colleges, 50 AIIMS-like institutions and 200 super-specialty hospitals. The government is also thinking of providing help to those social organisations that work in medical and education sectors," Gadkari said.

He also stressed the need to have at least one veterinary hospital in every tehsil. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Nitin Gadkari Narendra Modi Pune Maharashtra COVID-19 Oxygen Shortage Health Infrastructure National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Quad Not A Military Alliance But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

Quad Not A Military Alliance But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

PM Modi Discusses Developing Trade, Economic Ties With President Biden : FS Shringla

Ahead Of IAF's Air Show, Fighter Aircrafts, Chinooks Roar Over Srinagar

Noted Women's Rights Activist, Author Kamla Bhasin Dies At The Age Of 75

Latest GoI Document Claims To Have Arrested 76 Hurriyat Leaders Post Article 370 Abrogation,Their Security Withdrawn

MCD Engineer, Who Discovered Dara Shukoh’s Grave, Stumbles Upon A Possible Medieval Era Treasure Trove In UP

India Calls Pakistan 'Arsonist, Disguising Itself As Fire-Fighter' At UNGA

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni: Captain And The Mentor

Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni: Captain And The Mentor

More from India

Medical Device Park Worth Rs 5000 Cr To Come Up At Nalagarh , Centre Clears Himachal Proposal

Medical Device Park Worth Rs 5000 Cr To Come Up At Nalagarh , Centre Clears Himachal Proposal

PM Modi, Joe Biden Pledge To Act In Concert, Take Up Toughest Challenges Together

PM Modi, Joe Biden Pledge To Act In Concert, Take Up Toughest Challenges Together

After Quad Summit, PM Modi Reaches New York To Address 76th Session Of UNGA

After Quad Summit, PM Modi Reaches New York To Address 76th Session Of UNGA

With Eyes On Upcoming Assembly Elections; TMC Aims To Set Foothold In Goa

With Eyes On Upcoming Assembly Elections; TMC Aims To Set Foothold In Goa

Read More from Outlook

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

7 New Faces Likely In Punjab Cabinet; 5 Amarinder Singh Loyalists May Face Axe

Harish Manav / The new Punjab cabinet comprising 15 ministers will take oath on Sunday, the state’s Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi announced after having deliberations with the party high command.

Quad Not A Military Alliance, But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

Quad Not A Military Alliance, But Will Challenge China's Outreach In Indo-Pacific

Seema Guha / Quad is to checkmate China’s growing profile as a nation giving humanitarian aid to nations across Asia and Pacific, and it wants to challenge China’s soft power bid in the region.

IPL 2021, DC Vs RR, Live Scores: Injury Cloud Over Marcus Stoinis In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, DC Vs RR, Live Scores: Injury Cloud Over Marcus Stoinis In Abu Dhabi

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores and updates of DC vs RR here. Delhi are on top of the points table along with Chennai Super Kings.

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Prakash Singh / Several commissions were appointed from time to time at the state and central levels for reforms in the police, but their core recommendations were never accepted.

Advertisement