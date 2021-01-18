Scanning Happiness: Madurai Couple Prints QR Codes For Guests To Transfer Gift Cash

The pandemic has revamped the spectre of weddings. One change, among others, is perhaps how couples receive gifts from their loved ones on the special days.

In an enterprising twist to weddings, a Madurai couple moved to the digital landscape for accepting gifts. The family printed QR code of Google Pay and PhonePe on wedding invites, so that loved ones can transfer gift cash without any physical contact or personal touch. The money would be transferred to the bank account without worrying about envelopes.

“About 30 persons had used the facility and gave cash as their wedding present,” T.J.Jeyanthi, mother of the bride, who runs the Janani Beauty Parlour in Madurai, told IANS.

“This is the first time such a thing has been attempted in our family,” she added.

The wedding, which took place on Sunday, has gone viral for its ingenuine and intriguing ways.

“I have been getting many calls on this. Similarly, my brother and others in the family have been getting lots of calls since Monday morning,” Jeyanthi remarked.

