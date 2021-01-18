January 18, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Scanning Happiness: Madurai Couple Prints QR Codes For Guests To Transfer Gift Cash

Scanning Happiness: Madurai Couple Prints QR Codes For Guests To Transfer Gift Cash

'About 30 persons had used the facility and gave cash as their wedding present,' T.J.Jeyanthi, says the mother of the bride

Outlook Web Bureau 18 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Scanning Happiness: Madurai Couple Prints QR Codes For Guests To Transfer Gift Cash
Representational Image
PTI
Scanning Happiness: Madurai Couple Prints QR Codes For Guests To Transfer Gift Cash
outlookindia.com
2021-01-18T20:48:13+05:30

The pandemic has revamped the spectre of weddings. One change, among others, is perhaps how couples receive gifts from their loved ones on the special days. 

In an enterprising twist to weddings, a Madurai couple moved to the digital landscape for accepting gifts. The family printed QR code of Google Pay and PhonePe on wedding invites, so that loved ones can transfer gift cash without any physical contact or personal touch. The money would be transferred to the bank account without worrying about envelopes. 

“About 30 persons had used the facility and gave cash as their wedding present,” T.J.Jeyanthi, mother of the bride, who runs the Janani Beauty Parlour in Madurai, told IANS.

“This is the first time such a thing has been attempted in our family,” she added.

The wedding, which took place on Sunday, has gone viral for its ingenuine and intriguing ways. 

“I have been getting many calls on this. Similarly, my brother and others in the family have been getting lots of calls since Monday morning,” Jeyanthi remarked.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Indian Air Force Ferries 81 Stranded Passengers Between J-K, Ladakh

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Madurai Weddings QR code National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos