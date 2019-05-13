﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  SC To Hear Plea Against Delhi High Court’s Verdict Quashing Cadre Allocation Of IAS, IPS Officers

SC To Hear Plea Against Delhi High Court’s Verdict Quashing Cadre Allocation Of IAS, IPS Officers

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 May 2019
SC To Hear Plea Against Delhi High Court’s Verdict Quashing Cadre Allocation Of IAS, IPS Officers
Supreme Court Of India
File Photo
SC To Hear Plea Against Delhi High Court’s Verdict Quashing Cadre Allocation Of IAS, IPS Officers
outlookindia.com
2019-05-13T12:59:36+0530

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed on hearing on May 17, the Centre's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's verdict, which had quashed cadre allocation of IAS and IPS officers of 2018 batch.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna.

Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta told the bench, that the high court had asked the government to redo the entire exercise.

Mehta told the court, that those selected under the cadre in 2018 batch, have undergone training, and were supposed to start joining their respective cadres from May 10.

The Delhi High Court had recently quashed the Centre's cadre allocations of IAS and IPS officers of 2018 batch under the new policy, and ordered fresh cadre allocation.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi Supreme Court Civil Services - IAS etc High Court National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Honda Civic vs Skoda Octavia: Which Sedan Offers More Space?
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters