February 10, 2021
Corona
SC Stays Dismantling Of Decommissioned Aircraft Carrier INS Viraat

The Centre had in July 2019 informed the Parliament that decision to scrap Viraat was taken after due consultation with the Indian Navy.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 February 2021
2021-02-10T13:54:56+05:30

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat and issued notices to the Centre and others seeking their responses on a plea filed by a firm which seeks preservation of the ship from being dismantled and for creating it as a museum.

The centaur-class aircraft carrier, INS Viraat, was in service with the Indian Navy for 29 years before being decommissioned in March 2017.

The Centre had in July 2019 informed the Parliament that decision to scrap Viraat was taken after due consultation with the Indian Navy.

With PTI inputs

