October 29, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  SC Stays CBI Probe Against Uttarakhand CM On Corruption Allegations

SC Stays CBI Probe Against Uttarakhand CM On Corruption Allegations

Justice Ashok Bhushan said the “drastic order” passed by the high court without hearing the Chief Minister has taken “everybody by surprise”

PTI 29 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
SC Stays CBI Probe Against Uttarakhand CM On Corruption Allegations
File photo
SC Stays CBI Probe Against Uttarakhand CM On Corruption Allegations
outlookindia.com
2020-10-29T14:52:18+05:30

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed the Uttarakhand High Court order for a CBI probe into the allegations by two scribes that money was transferred into the accounts of relatives of state Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in 2016 to support the appointment of a person as head of 'Gau Seva Ayog' of Jharkhand.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said the “drastic order” passed by the high court without hearing the Chief Minister has taken “everybody by surprise” as there was no prayer in the plea by the journalists to lodge an FIR against Rawat.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for Rawat, said that an FIR cannot be lodged without hearing the party who is the Chief Minister and this would “unsettle the elected government”.

“An elected government cannot be unsettled like this. The question is can a suo motu order be passed without hearing the party,” Venugopal told the bench.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

PM Condoles Demise Of Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Trivendra Singh Rawat Delhi Corruption National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos