Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
SC Rejects Centre's Request To Postpone Women's Entry In NDA By One Year

The Supreme Court noted the urgency of the matter as it said that the armed forces are the best response team to deal with emergency situations and it is hopeful that necessary arrangements will be made... without delay.

SC Rejects Centre's Request To Postpone Women's Entry In NDA By One Year
Representational Image

SC Rejects Centre's Request To Postpone Women's Entry In NDA By One Year
2021-09-22T12:47:27+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 12:47 pm

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to accept the Centre's request to extend by one year, the provision of women candidates being allowed to appear for the NDA entrance exam, saying it doesn't want women to be denied their right. The induction of women cannot be posted by one year, it said.

The Centre had told the apex court that a notification allowing women candidates to appear for the entrance exam to the National Defence Academy will be out by May next year.

A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said the armed forces are the best response team to deal with emergency situations and it is hopeful that necessary arrangements will be put in place to pave the way for the induction of women in NDA without delay.

It said the needful should be done by the defensee department in collaboration with the UPSC.

The top court noted the submissions made by senior advocate Chinmoy Pradip Sharma, appearing on behalf of the petitioner Kush Kalra, and said that it cannot postpone the induction of women by one year.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati submitted that a study group has been formed to facilitate the entry of women, and the necessary mechanism to facilitate that can be put in place by May 2022. 

The ASG sought skipping the next NDA entrance examination, scheduled to be held on November 14.

"We appreciate your problems. I'm sure you people are capable of finding solutions. Let us see the results. The planning can go on...It is difficult for us to accept this submission from the Centre in view of the aspirations of the candidates willing to take the exam.  

"Armed services have dealt with very difficult situations. To deal with emergencies is a part of their training. We are sure that they will be able to come at par with this "emergency too". We would thus not like to vacate the order effectively passed by us," the bench also comprising Justice B R Gavai said.

SC Rejects Centre's Request To Postpone Women's Entry In NDA By One Year

SC Rejects Centre's Request To Postpone Women's Entry In NDA By One Year

Outlook Web Desk / The armed forces are the best response team to deal with emergency situations and it is hopeful that necessary arrangements will be made... without delay.

