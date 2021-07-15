SC Questions Validity Of Sedition Law, AG Says Guidelines May Be Laid Down To Curb Misuse

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the validity of the sedition law while the Attorney General said some guidelines may be laid down to curb its misuse.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said sedition is a colonial law and asked if India still needed it.

"The sedition Law is a colonial law. Do we still need the law in our country after 75 years of Independence?" the chief justice asked.

The apex court was hearing a former army officer's petition that says the law causes a "chilling effect" on speech and is an unreasonable restriction on free expression, a fundamental right.

The court said several petitions have challenged the sedition law and all will be heard together. the top court sought response of the Centre on pleas including the one filed by the Editors Guild of India challenging the validity of the provision.

Meanwhile, attorney general defended the validity of the provision but said some guidelines may be laid down to curb misuse of sedition law.

"Our concern is misuse of the law and no accountability of the executive," the Chief Justice added.

Calling sedition law "a serious threat" to the functioning of institutions, the Cheif Justice compared it to the carpenter, instead of cutting wood, cutting the forest itself. "There is enormous power of misuse," the cheif justice said.

