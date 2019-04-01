﻿
SC Notifies Talala Assembly Constituency Seat In Gujarat As Vacant, Declares Bypolls

Former Congress MLA B D Barad was disqualified as an MLA by the assembly speaker on March 5 following his conviction in a case.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 April 2019
File Photo
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed Election Commission's March 10 decision, declaring bypolls in Gujarat's Talala assembly constituency along with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections after notifying the seat as vacant.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also issued notice to the poll panel on a plea filed by former Congress MLA B D Barad, who had challenged his disqualification as an MLA and the subsequent EC's decision notifying the seat as vacant.

Barad has moved the apex court against the Gujarat High Court's March 27 verdict dismissing his petition against his disqualification as an MLA and also against the EC's decision notifying the bypolls there.

Barad was disqualified as an MLA by the assembly speaker on March 5 following his conviction in a case.

(PTI)

Outlook VIDEOS


