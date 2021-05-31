SC Likely To Decide Fate Of Class 12 Board Students

All eyes are set on the Supreme Court as it will resume its hearing on a plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 board exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Previously, the court had adjourned the case, however, the bench had asked the petitioner to “stay optimistic, there may be a resolution on Monday.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari are hearing the case. Advocate Mamata Sharma is fighting the case demanding the cancelation of exams. The case began at 11 am. CBSE is considering holding exams for either selective subjects or for all subjects but for a duration of 90 minutes instead of three hours. CISCE has, however, asked schools to submit data on class 11 and class 12 internal assessment hinted at the cancelation of boards.

Even though the case is for the central boards – CBSE and CISCE – other state boards might follow the suit to maintain uniformity for students across the country. In class 10 board exams, when CBSE canceled its exams, other boards followed the same route. As of now, only Bihar Board has held board exams, and the Chhattisgarh board will be holding exams from home.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine