SC Expresses Concern Over Violations Of Covid Guidelines, Seeks Suggestions From Centre

The Supreme Court Thursday expressed concern over the violations of the COVID-19 guidelines on wearing of face masks at public places, non-adherence of social distancing norms and sought suggestions for their strict implementation.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and other stakeholders to give suggestions on how to strictly implement the guidelines on face masks and social distancing.

The bench, also comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah, asked the Himachal Pradesh government to file a status report regarding facilities for treatment of the COVID-19 patients in the state and the infrastructure available for it.

In a hearing conducted via video-conferencing, the top court was told about the lack of facilities for treatment of COVID-19 patients in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier also, the apex court had expressed concern over the spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country especially in the national capital and had said that while the pandemic situation in Delhi has “worsened”, it has gone “out of control” in Gujarat.

It was hearing a suo motu case related to the proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of Dead Bodies in hospitals.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine