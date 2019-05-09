Supreme Court Rejects Centre's Objection To Elevation Of Two Judges, Recommends Two More

﻿
Justice Gavai is presently a judge of the Bombay High Court and Justice Kant is the incumbent Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 May 2019
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-05-09T11:28:47+0530

Rejecting the central government's objection to the elevation of two judges to the apex court, the collegium on Thursday once again recommend Justices Aniruddha Bose and AS Bopanna for the top court.

"Merit should be given predominant consideration," the collegium said, noting that "nothing adverse regarding competence, conduct or integrity of the judges had been pointed out", NDTV reported.

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the names of Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant to the Centre for their elevation to the apex court.

On April 12, the Supreme Court collegium had recommended the names of Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice Aniruddha Bose, and Gauhati HC Chief Justice A S Bopanna for elevation to the top court.

Seniority and representation of regions have been cited as reasons behind the government's decision, the sources said.

While Justice Bose whose parent high court is Calcutta, is at number 12 in all-India seniority of judges, Justice Bopanna, whose parent high court is Karnataka, stands at number 36.

