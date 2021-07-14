July 14, 2021
Satyadev Narayan Arya Takes Oath As New Governor Of Tripura

Satyadev Narayan Arya is the 19th governor of Tripura.

Pinaki Das 14 July 2021, Last Updated at 1:49 pm
Satyadev Narayan Arya was serving as the Governor of Haryana since August 25, 2018.
Satyadev Narayan Arya takes oath as the new governor of Tripura on Wednesday. Akhil Abdulhamid Khureshi, Chief Justice of High Court of Tripura administered the oath of office to the new governor at the old Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

Arya is the 19th governor of Tripura.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb along with his cabinet and Speaker Rebati Mohan Das and other top officials were present during the oath ceremony.

 Later the governor was given a guard of honour after the oath.

 Arya replaced Ramesh Bais who has been appointed as the Governor of Jharkhand.

Satyadev Narayan Arya was serving as the Governor of Haryana since August 25, 2018.

