SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Tests Positive For Covid-19

March 16, 2021
Corona
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said that he is doing fine and that he has isolated himself

Outlook Web Bureau 16 March 2021
SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal
PTI
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. 

Badal made the announcement on Twitter adding that he is doing fine.

"I would like to inform everyone that I have tested COVID positive. My health is fine & as per protocol I have isolated myself. I request those who came in contact with me during the last few days to isolate themselves & get tested for COVID-19," the SAD chief tweeted.

Badal’s announcement comes a day after he addressed an election rally in Tarn Taran. The SAD chief is currently under isolation.

(With PTI inputs)

Outlook Web Bureau Singer Sukhbir Singh Punjab COVID-19 National

