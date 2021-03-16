SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Tests Positive For Covid-19

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday.

Badal made the announcement on Twitter adding that he is doing fine.

"I would like to inform everyone that I have tested COVID positive. My health is fine & as per protocol I have isolated myself. I request those who came in contact with me during the last few days to isolate themselves & get tested for COVID-19," the SAD chief tweeted.

Badal’s announcement comes a day after he addressed an election rally in Tarn Taran. The SAD chief is currently under isolation.

(With PTI inputs)

