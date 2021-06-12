June 12, 2021
SAD, BSP To Contest Punjab Assembly Elections As An Alliance

While the BSP will fight from 20 seats, SAD will contest from the rest 97 seats in Punjab, Sukhbir Singh Badal said earlier today.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 June 2021, Last Updated at 1:26 pm
SAD, BSP To Contest Punjab Assembly Elections As An Alliance
Announcing his party’s pact with Mayawati-led BSP, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said, “Today marks a new day in the politics of Punjab.”
SAD, BSP To Contest Punjab Assembly Elections As An Alliance
2021-06-12T13:26:14+05:30
Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls scheduled to be held next year, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) formed an alliance on Saturday.

The SAD earlier had a tie up with the BJP and it was part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). It exited the NDA protesting the Centre’s new agriculture legislations.

Announcing his party’s pact with Mayawati-led BSP, SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said, “Today marks a new day in the politics of Punjab.”

He further announced that the BSP will fight 20 of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, while his party will contest in the rest.

Among the seats which the BSP will contest are Kartarpur Sahib in Jalandhar, Jalandhar-West, Jalandhar-North, Phagwara, Hoshiarpur Urban, Dasuya, Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district, Bassi Pathana, Sujanpur in Pathankot, Mohali, Amritsar North and Amritsar Central.

Next year, Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in five states-- Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

(With PTI inputs)

