'Sab Changey Si, Majama Che...': PM Modi Boasts Of Diversity At 'Howdy Modi'

Stressing on the diversity of Indian languages and cultures, Modi said: 'Howdy Modi? The answer is everything is fine in India.'

23 September 2019
PM Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump
PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a crowd of 50,000 cheering Indian Americans, said the answer to the question 'Howdy Modi' is "everything is fine in India' and tried to say that in different Indian languages.

Stressing on the diversity of Indian languages and cultures, Modi said: "Howdy Modi? The answer is everything is fine in India."

He then said that in different Indian languages: "Sab changey si, majama che; ellam saukiyam, sob khub bhalo, saboo bhallachi", and many more.

Addressing the gathering of Americans there, including President Donald Trump, he said: "My American friends are wondering what I have said. President Trump and my American friends, I am only saying Everything is fine!' in different languages of India."

PM Modi said India has different languages, different cultures, different food habits. "This makes our country different, this unity in diversity makes our country unique, and is also our strength."

"Our vibrant democracy is our foundation, and our inspiration," PM Modi said.

(IANS)

