Rusticated Students Of Visva-Bharati Can Rejoin Classes: Calcutta HC

Paving the way for return of normalcy at the institution, which has been witnessing demonstrations over the issue, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday allowed three students of Visva-Bharati University who were rusticated for alleged misconduct to rejoin classes.

The court directed the expulsion order by the varsity be kept in abeyance and allowed the students to rejoin classes.

Passing an interim order, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha observed that the rustication of the students for three years was harsh and excessive.

In another interim order on September 3, the high court had said no demonstration would be conducted within 50 metres of any portion or part of the institution.

It had directed the police to forthwith remove all demonstrations, banners, barricades and obstruction outside the official residence of Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty.

The court also ordered immediate restoration of normal functioning of the central varsity.

Meanwhile, agitating students withdrew their relay fast following the Calcutta High Court order.

One of the three rusticated students, Somnath Sow, told PTI, "We are happy, but our movement against the undemocratic and anti-liberal activities of the VC will continue in other forms.”

"Our career is saved, thanks to the judiciary," he added.

Office-bearer of Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association Sudipto Bhattacharya, who was also participating in the relay fast, over 60 metres away from the VC'S official residence, broke his fast along with a student of the music department.

The three students - two from the economics department and another from the music department - were expelled on August 23 for “disorderly conduct” during a protest meeting inside the campus on January 9.

The varsity has been witnessing demonstrations since August 27.

Sow, an SFI member, said the students will do whatever is stipulated in the court order with regard to the agitation.

