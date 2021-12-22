Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

RTE Act 2009: PIL In SC Seeks Common Curriculum For School Children Across India

RTE Act 2009: The PIL said it is the duty of the Union to effectuate a common education system, but it has failed in the fulfilment of this necessary obligation as it has simply adopted the pre-existing National Curriculum Framework (NCF) of 2005.

RTE Act 2009: PIL In SC Seeks Common Curriculum For School Children Across India
PIL in Supreme Court on RTE act 2009. (File photo-Representational image)

Trending

RTE Act 2009: PIL In SC Seeks Common Curriculum For School Children Across India
outlookindia.com
2021-12-22T13:45:44+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 1:45 pm

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court against certain sections of the Right to Education Act-2009 for being "arbitrary and irrational" and seeking introduction of a common syllabus and curriculum for children across the country.

The plea filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay said that sections 1 (4) and 1 (5) of the RTE Act are the biggest barrier in expounding the Constitution and the absence of a common curriculum in mother language leads to the fostering and perpetuation of ignorance.

The PIL said it is the duty of the Union to effectuate a common education system but it has failed in the fulfilment of this necessary obligation as it has simply adopted the pre-existing National Curriculum Framework (NCF) of 2005.

“Centre inserted S. 1(4) and 1(5) to deprive educational excellence to Madrasas, Vedic Pathshalas and educational institutions imparting religious instruction.

“Petitioner submits that S.1(4) and 1(5) not only offend Articles 14, 15, 16, 21, 21A but also contrary to Articles 38, 39 and 46 and Preamble,” the plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, said

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

The plea said the prevailing system does not provide equal opportunity to all children as the syllabus and curriculum varies for each strata of the society.

"It is necessary to state that the purposive and harmonious construction of Articles 14, 15, 16, 21, 21A with Articles 38, 39, 46 confirms that education is a basic right of every child and the State cannot discriminate against this most important right...

"Right of a child should not be restricted only to free education, but must be extended to have equal quality education without discrimination on the ground of child's social economic and cultural background. Therefore, the Court may declare Sections 1(4) and 1(5) arbitrary, irrational and violative of Articles 14, 15, 16 and 21 and direct the Centre to implement common syllabus and common curriculum for the students of I-VIII standard throughout the country," the plea said.

The petition said that a common minimum education programme for the children up to 14 years would achieve the code of common culture, removal of disparity and depletion of discriminatory values in human relations.

Tags

PTI New Delhi PIL Supreme Court Education Syllabus National Curriculum India Education National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Uttarakhand: Congress Leader Harish Rawat Says 'His Hands Tied'; Accuses Own Party Of ‘Non Cooperation’

Uttarakhand: Congress Leader Harish Rawat Says 'His Hands Tied'; Accuses Own Party Of ‘Non Cooperation’

Kolkata Restaurant Owner Cooks 'Green' Biryani With Mutton To Celebrate TMC Win

Rahul Gandhi’s Statehood Demand Falls Flat; J&K BJP Says Ladakh Always Wanted Union Territory Status

Kashmir: Sajad Lone Accuses NC Of Legitimizing ‘Grossly Unfair’ Delimitation Commission Proposal

Jammu And Kashmir: Four Terrorists Involved In Attack On Religious Minorities Killed, Says MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Yearender 2021: Tourists Rush To 'Chill' In Goa As North India Freezes In Cold Wave

Omicron Covid-19: Genome Sequencing Of All Cases Starts In Delhi For Variant Detection

Against The Mob Murders

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

Birds Of A Feather

Birds Of A Feather

Advertisement

More from India

Centre Has Initiated Disciplinary Proceedings Against Param Bir Singh: Maha Minister Informs

Centre Has Initiated Disciplinary Proceedings Against Param Bir Singh: Maha Minister Informs

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Should Hand Over Charge Until He Recovers: BJP

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Should Hand Over Charge Until He Recovers: BJP

India Conducts Successful Test Of ‘Pralay’ Ballistic Missile Off Odisha Coast

India Conducts Successful Test Of ‘Pralay’ Ballistic Missile Off Odisha Coast

'We Could Be Entering Worst Part Of Pandemic': Bill Gates On Omicron Scare

'We Could Be Entering Worst Part Of Pandemic': Bill Gates On Omicron Scare

Read More from Outlook

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

IND Vs PAK, ACT 2021, Live: Quarter 4 -- India 3-2 Pakistan

IND Vs PAK, ACT 2021, Live: Quarter 4 -- India 3-2 Pakistan

Koushik Paul / India were surprised by Japan while South Korea edged out Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2021 semifinals. IND and PAK now play for the third position. Get here live scores and updates.

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Is the third wave coming? In a recent Covid-19 advisory by the health ministry, states were asked to prepare themselves with a list of measures provided as Covid-19 Omicron cases spike.

Advertisement