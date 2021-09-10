September 10, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Reaches Jharkhand For 3-Day Visit

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Reaches Jharkhand For 3-Day Visit

Bhagwat was given a rousing welcome by state BJP leaders, and ABVP and Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh activists as he reached Dhanbad from Patna. He is scheduled to meet 40 pracharak pramukhs of Jharkhand and Bihar at 2 pm.

Outlook Web Desk 10 September 2021, Last Updated at 1:18 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Reaches Jharkhand For 3-Day Visit
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
PTI
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Reaches Jharkhand For 3-Day Visit
outlookindia.com
2021-09-10T13:18:40+05:30
Also read

Days after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh met with Muslim intellectuals following comparisons of the Hindu nationalist organisation to the Taliban in Afghanistan, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is now in Jharkhand for a 3-day visit. The visit is intended to take stock of the current state of the organisation in the state.

Upon reaching Dhanbad from Patna, Bhagwat received a warm welcome from state BJP leaders, ABVP and Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh activists. He is scheduled to meet 40 pracharak pramukhs of Jharkhand and Bihar at 2 pm.

Bhagwat was given a rousing welcome by state BJP leaders, and ABVP and Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh activists as he reached Dhanbad from Patna on the Ganga-Damodar Express around 4.50 am.

The organisers took him to Rajkamal Saraswati Vidyamandir guest house, the main venue for the programmes during his visit.

The main focus of Bhagwat's visit is to discuss with activists about spreading RSS to 1,264 mandals and 847 bastis of the state, an official of the organising committee said.

"He holds meetings for organisation extension across the country round the year. During the visit to Dhanbad, he will hold such meetings," he said.

Bhagwat is scheduled to meet 40 pracharak pramukhs of Jharkhand and Bihar around 2 pm.

On Saturday, he would meet officials and members of prantiya karyakarni. On Sunday, he would meet Dhanbad Mahanager RSS shakha chief teachers, shakha karyvah and milan pramukh.

During the visit, he would also meet 100 eminent people from different fields.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

UP Polls: Mayawati Disowns Mukhtar Ansari, Says BSP Won't Field 'Bahubalis'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Mohan Bhagwat National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos