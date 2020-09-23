September 23, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Three Key Labour Reform Bills Passed In Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Boycott

Three Key Labour Reform Bills Passed In Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Boycott

The Rajya Sabha passed three key labour codes by voice vote, even as opposition parties continue to boycott the current session over the suspension of eight MPs.

PTI 23 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Three Key Labour Reform Bills Passed In Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Boycott
Opposition MPs march from Gandhi statue to Ambedkar statue in protest against the recent farm and labour bills, during the ongoing Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi.
PTI
Three Key Labour Reform Bills Passed In Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Boycott
outlookindia.com
2020-09-23T14:31:04+05:30
Also read

Parliament on Wednesday approved three key labour reform bills that will remove impediments for winding up of companies and will allow firms with up to 300 workers to fire staff without government permission. The bills were passed in the absence of opposition parties. Congress, the Left and other opposition parties are boycotting the session over the suspension of eight MPs. Amidst this, the Rajya Sabha passed the three labour codes on industrial relations, social security and occupational safety by voice vote. The three codes were passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and will now be sent to the President for his assent.

Speaking about the three codes, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said that "the purpose of labour reforms is to provide a transparent system to suit the changed business environment." The minister also told the House that as many as 16 states have already increased the threshold for closure, lay-off and retrenchment in firms with up to 300 workers without government permission. The minister was of the view that the increase in threshold would result in job creation and encourage employers to hire.

He said these bills would safeguard the interest of workers and provide universal social security to workers by expanding the ambit of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation and Employees' State Corporation of India. He also said that there would a social security fund to cover around 40 crore unorganised sector workers.

Over 29 labour laws have been merged into four codes. The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, will consolidate and amend the laws regulating occupational safety, health and working conditions of persons employed in an establishment and related matters.

The Industrial Relations Code, 2020, seeks to consolidate and amend laws relating to trade unions, conditions of employment in industrial establishments or undertaking, investigation and settlement of industrial disputes.

The Code on Social Security, 2020, will amend and consolidate laws relating to social security with the goal to extend social security to all employees and workers either in the organised sector or the unorganised sector.

The fourth code-- The Code on Wages (2019) was passed by Parliament last year. The passage of the remaining three codes by Parliament completes the government efforts to reform labour laws in the country.

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Kashmiri Officer Helps Civil Service Aspirants With Free Video Lectures in the Valley

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Labour Labour/Trade Unions Rajya Sabha Congress BJP Left National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos