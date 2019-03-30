﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Royalty? My Grandmother Indira Gandhi Ended Princely Privileges: Priyanka Gandhi

Royalty? My Grandmother Indira Gandhi Ended Princely Privileges: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka also said that her "emotional dream" was to see an India where no one was questioned over his religion.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 March 2019
Royalty? My Grandmother Indira Gandhi Ended Princely Privileges: Priyanka Gandhi
PTI Photo
Royalty? My Grandmother Indira Gandhi Ended Princely Privileges: Priyanka Gandhi
outlookindia.com
2019-03-30T16:20:36+0530

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for equating the Gandhi family with royalty and pointed out that it was her grandmother Indira Gandhi who abolished the privileges of princely families.

Interacting with the students of Sunbeam Public School in Ayodhya on Friday, Gandhi also said that her "emotional dream" was to see an India where no one was questioned over his religion.

Referring to then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's decision in 1972 to do away with the privileges given to Maharajas after India's independence, Gandhi sought to underline that this would not have happened if the Gandhi family viewed itself as royalty.

A Congress leader who attended the interactive session in a large hall told IANS on Saturday that a girl student questioned Gandhi's dreams about a future India.

"Priyanka Gandhi said she has an emotional dream for India. She wants to see an India where no one's religion, be it Hinduism, Christianity, Islam or any other, is not questioned."

The Congress leader said she also wants to see an India where "women are equal to men and are not treated the way they are treated today".

On a three-day trip, Priyanka Gandhi visited his brother and Congress President Rahul Gandhi's constituency Amethi and her mother and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's constituency of Rae Bareli before reaching Ayodhya.

At Ayodhya, she visited a mazaar and prayed at the Hanumangarhi temple.

The Congress leader reacted sharply to a question on Romeo squads in Uttar Pradesh which critics say have become a tool to harass young couples.

She also attacked BJP for its critical views on NYAY (Nyuntam Aay Yojana) promised by Rahul Gandhi.

BJP leaders have said that Rahul Gandhi's promise cannot be implemented due to fund crunch. Priyanka Gandhi said in response: "The BJP should answer where the government got the money to waive off debts of the business community."

PTI

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Indira Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Elections BJP Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Super Cup 2019: East Bengal To Opt Out Of The Tournament
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters