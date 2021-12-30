Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Rising Covid-19 Cases: Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal States/UTs Of Concern, Health Ministry Says

Ministry of Health said that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat are the leading places where Covid-19 is spreading at a concerning rate.

Rising Covid-19 Cases: Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal States/UTs Of Concern, Health Ministry Says
Representational Image of Ministry of Health press conference | Twitter

Rising Covid-19 Cases: Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal States/UTs Of Concern, Health Ministry Says
2021-12-30T17:33:16+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 5:33 pm

The government on Thursday said that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat are emerging as states and UTs of concern on the basis of weekly Covid-19 cases and positivity rate.

It said that eight districts are reporting over 10 per cent weekly positivity, while 14 districts are reporting between 5-10 per cent positivity.

India's R naught value, which indicates spread of Covid-19, is 1.22 so cases are increasing, not shrinking, the government said.

It said the durability of immunity post Covid-19 infection persists for about 9 months.

The government said 90 per cent of India's adult population has been administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 63.5 per cent people are now fully vaccinated.

The precautionary dose of the vaccine is primarily to mitigate severity of infection, hospitalisation and death, it said.

The government said that masking before and after vaccination is a must. It said that earlier and currently circulating strains of coronavirus spread through the same routes and added that treatment guidelines for the infection remain the same.

It said that the whole virus infects an individual in natural settings and added that it elicits cell mediated immunity and immunological memory.

The government said that within one month 3,30,379 cases of Omicron variant and 59 deaths were reported across 121 countries.

Omicron In India COVID-19 Rising Covid-19 Cases
