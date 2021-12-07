Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Right-Wing Activists Vandalise Missionary School In MP Alleging Conversion Of Students

Madhya Pradesh vandalism at school: The school in Vidisha district has denied charges of religious conversion. The church has called for an investigation to find out the truth.

Right-Wing Activists Vandalise Missionary School In MP Alleging Conversion Of Students
Eyewitnesses said stones were also pelted at the school building during the ruckus. | Source: Twitter

Trending

Right-Wing Activists Vandalise Missionary School In MP Alleging Conversion Of Students
outlookindia.com
2021-12-07T09:47:43+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 9:47 am

A town in Vidisha district on Monday wintessed tense moments after a group of right-wing activists allegedly created a ruckus and indulged in vandalism at a missionary school claiming religious conversion of eight students to Christianity.

The incident happened in the premises of Saint Joseph School in Ganjbasoda, some 48 km from the district headquarters. The school has denied charges of religious conversion.

The Madhya Pradesh police have registered a case of rioting against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Bharat Bhushan Sharma said.

The accused are being identified and further legal steps will be taken accordingly, he said.
Sharma said the school's property was damaged.

Eyewitnesses said stones were also pelted at the school building during the ruckus.
A school management spokesman said that after getting the information about the protest through the media, the local administration was intimated in advance about the possible disturbance.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

But the people started gathering and stones were pelted which caused damage of at least Rs 10 lakh to the school property, he claimed while denying all charges of religious conversion.
The students were present for the examination in the school when the incident occurred.

In a memorandum submitted to the local administration after the protest, the VHP, the Bajrang Dal, the Hindu Jagran Manch and other right-wing organisations accused the school management of converting eight students to Christianity.

In the memorandum, these outfits accused the school management and the church associated with it of forcing students to not apply 'tilak' (a coloured mark) on the forehead and wear 'kalawa' (a sacred thread worn by Hindus on the wrist).

It was also alleged students are forced to say prayers of Christianity.

However, state Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) office-bearer Nilesh Agrawal said that they had only organised a peaceful protest outside the school and later submitted a memorandum to the local administration and denied any role of the outfit in the disturbance at the institute.

“We have nothing to do with the alleged ruckus as our protest was peaceful after informing the local administration. Several organisations have been protesting for the past week against the conversion and demanding an investigation. Poor students brought from other states are being converted,” Agrawal alleged.

He said these organisations had been demanding an investigation into the alleged religious conversion.

In a letter to the district collector on Sunday, the Saint Joseph Church, however, denied all allegations of religious conversion and claimed rituals which were performed on eight Christian children were like 'Janeu Sanskar' in Hinduism (related to wearing a white, sacred thread) on October 30.

The church also called for an investigation to find out the truth.

In the letter, the church accused some local YouTube channels of spreading false news of religious conversion and creating communal tension and demanded penal action against them.

On the other hand, the school principal, in a separate letter to the SDOP, sought protection for staff members and students, saying exams are being conducted at present.

The principal's letter also said pictures of alleged conversion being circulated in the media are not of the school premises.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Madhya Pradesh Christians - Church, Pope, Missionaries etc Conversions Schools Forced conversion National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

How Nagaland Incident Flared And Why AFSPA Should Be Questioned?

How Nagaland Incident Flared And Why AFSPA Should Be Questioned?

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

India-Russia Defence Deal: Russian Foreign Minister Calls S-400 Missile Deal Important For India

Nagaland Firing : Amit Shah Expresses Regret, Promises SIT Probe Within A Month

J&K: Security Forces Arrest Militant, Associate In Sopore

Rajya Sabha Repeatedly Adjourned As Opposition Protests Suspension Of 12 MPs

Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Elects Panneerselvam, Palaniswami As Party Chiefs

Delhi Airport Crowd: Jyotiraditya Scindia Intervenes After Passengers Complain Of Chaos

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

India Crush New Zealand In Mumbai To Win Test Series 1-0

England Aim To Rise From The Ashes In Australia

England Aim To Rise From The Ashes In Australia

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Nagaland Firing: Centre Expresses Regret, Amit Shah Assures SIT Probe Will Be Completed In One Month

Nagaland Firing: Centre Expresses Regret, Amit Shah Assures SIT Probe Will Be Completed In One Month

Himachal: Season's First Snowfall At Narkanda, Kufri; Tourists Throng Hill Stations

Himachal: Season's First Snowfall At Narkanda, Kufri; Tourists Throng Hill Stations

Analysis | Amit Shah's Jaipur Visit An Attempt To Reunite Warring Factions In Rajasthan BJP

Analysis | Amit Shah's Jaipur Visit An Attempt To Reunite Warring Factions In Rajasthan BJP

India-Russia 2+2 Dialogue: Rajnath Singh Calls Out 'Unprovoked' Violence' On Opening Day

India-Russia 2+2 Dialogue: Rajnath Singh Calls Out 'Unprovoked' Violence' On Opening Day

Read More from Outlook

Putin's India Visit: How The Modi-Putin Meet May Rekindle India-Russia Ties

Putin's India Visit: How The Modi-Putin Meet May Rekindle India-Russia Ties

Seema Guha / The Modi-Putin meet was a concerted effort by India-Russia to tell the world that their strategic relationship is alive and kicking.

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Nagaland Ambush: Not Just AFSPA, It’s Time To Do Away With Most Special Laws

Dilip Borah / It may be time for India to uphold human dignity, take a hard look at some of its regressive laws like AFSPA which includes Special Laws that authorises detention without trial.

How To Regain Ashes? KP Has Few Tips For Root’s England

How To Regain Ashes? KP Has Few Tips For Root’s England

Soumitra Bose / England’s Test record in Australia is abysmal – nine defeats in the last 10 matches. The Three Lions last won the Ashes in 2011.

How Nagaland Incident Flared And Why AFSPA Should Be Questioned?

How Nagaland Incident Flared And Why AFSPA Should Be Questioned?

Outlook Web Desk / The Nagaland incident has highlighted several flaws in the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). What went wrong? We explain.

Advertisement