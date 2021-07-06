Rest In Peace, My Raji: Mandira Bedi Remembers Husband Raj Kaushal

Actor Mandira Bedi, who recently lost her husband Raj Kaushal, took to Twitter to dedicate an emotional post for him. On Monday evening, she posted a picture with Kaushal in which the director is seen smiling and pointing towards the camera.

"Rip my Raji," she captioned the picture with the heartbreak emoticon.

Kaushal, known for directing movies like "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" and "Shaadi Ka Laddoo", passed away on June 30 following a heart attack.

Bedi and Kaushal, who got married in 1999, have two children -- son Vir and daughter Tara.

Kaushal's last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar where close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" actor Dino Morea were present.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine