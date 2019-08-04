﻿
Resigning From AAP Better Than Compromising On Self-Respect: MLA Alka Lamba

Lamba, who has had disagreements with the party on various issues since the past several months, said she made the decision after consulting the people of her constituency.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 August 2019
Alka Lamba, the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Chandni Chowk, has had disagreements with party leadership over the past several months. (ANI)
2019-08-04T18:45:48+0530

Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi MLA Alka Lamba on Sunday announced she will resign from the party and contest the next Assembly election as an Independent candidate from the Chandni Chowk constituency.

Lamba, who has had disagreements with the party on various issues since the past several months, said she made the decision after consulting the people of her constituency.

In a tweet in Hindi, she said that people from her constituency have agreed that instead of compromising with her self-respect, she should resign from the party's primary membership.

"Secondly, I should contest the next election as an Independent candidate," she tweeted.

Lamba also dared the AAP leadership to throw him out of the party.

On Thursday, Lamba had told PTI that she had been disrespected by the party on several occasions.

After the Aam Aadmi Party's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls, she had sought accountability from party chief Arvind Kejriwal following which she was removed from the official WhatsApp group of its lawmakers.

Lamba also refused to campaign for the party in the Lok Sabha polls and even refrained from participating in Kejriwal's roadshow after she was asked to walk behind his car during the event.

(With inputs from agencies)

