Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

After Arnab's arrest from Mumbai, he was taken to Alibaug and produced before a court there.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 November 2020
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Alibaug court on Wednesday night. Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police had arrested Arnab for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer over alleged non-payment of dues.

Goswami has filed for bail and the court has asked the investigation officer to file a reply, the journalist’s lawyer Gaurav Parkar said.

In the Alibag court, police had sought a 14-day remand of Goswami, he said.

On Wednesday, the 47-year-old news anchor was picked up by a team of Raigad police from his Mumbai home. He was seen being pushed into the police van and claimed he was assaulted by police before being taken away.

“Police arrested Goswami under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), and 34 (acts done by persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code,” a police official said.

With PTI inputs

