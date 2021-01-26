Republic Day Tractor Rally: Farmers Break Barricades, Police Issue Traffic Advisory; Check Details

Groups of protesting farmers camping at Singhu and Tikri border points in Delhi broke police barricades and forced their way into the city on Tuesday. The farmers had been given permission to hold their tractor rally in the national capital after the Republic Day parade at the Rajpath concludes.

"But some groups of farmers did not relent and started moving towards the Outer Ring Road breaking police barricades," an official said.

A member of the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 41 unions, leading the protest against the three Central farm laws at several border points of Delhi, said those who broke the barricades belonged to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

He said the Sankyukt Kisan Morcha's tractor parade will start as scheduled after police give farmers way. The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee on Monday announced that they would hold their march on Delhi's busy Outer Ring Road on Republic Day.

Foot march on February 1

The protesting unions have also announced a foot march to Parliament on February 1, when the annual Budget is presented, to press for their demands including a repeal of the three new agriculture laws.

Heavy security has been deployed in view of the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' that will move into Delhi from the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points.

Around 1 lakh tractors are expected to participate in the rally tomorrow, while a thousand others have been prevented from reaching Delhi or have been stuck in traffic jams on Yamuna Expressway, Sonepat, Singhu border and Bijnor.

At Singhu border over 10,000 tractors have reportedly been stopped from proceeding to Delhi, where barricades to prevent the entry of protesting farmers is likely to be lifted after the official Republic Day ceremony tomorrow.

There are a large number of tractors stranded at Agra. The level of participation is far more than was anticipated or planned for, say farmer groups.

The Delhi Traffic Police have asked commuters to avoid routes where protesting farmers will conduct their tractor parade on Republic Day. The farmers’ tractor rally will be taken out from three borders of the national capital, and the traffic will remain affected on these routes, police said.

The following routes have been approved by the Delhi Police for the rally—

Tikri Border Route

Tikri Border ---- Nangloi ---- Baprola Village ---- Najafgarh ---- Kharida Border ---- Rohtak Bypass ---- Asoda Toll Plaza

Singhu Border Route

Singhu Border ---- SGT Nagar ---- DTU Shahbad ---- S B Dairy ---- Barwala ---- Pooth Khurd ---- Bawana T Point ---- Kanjhawala Chowk ---- Qutubgarh ---- Auchandi Border ---- Kharkhoda Toll Plaza ---- KMP-GT Road Junction ---- Singhu Border

Gazipur Border Route

Apsra Border ---- Hapur Road ---- IMS College ---- Lal Kuan ---- Gazipur Border

Chilla Border Route

Chilla Border ---- Crown Plaza Red Light ---- Left turn on DND Flyway ---- Left turn on main Dadri Road ---- Dadri Road ---- Chilla Border

Mewat Route

Sunheda Jurheda Border ---- Punhana ---- Pingavan ---- Badkali ---- Nuh ---- Bibipur Chowk ---- Utawad Mod ---- Kot ---- Punhana ---- Sunheda Jurheda Border

Shajahanpur Border Route

Shajahanpur ---- Bawal ---- Manesar ---- Bawal ---- Shahjahanpur

First rally...

The first rally will start from Singhu Border to Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, DTU, Shahabad Dairy, Barwala Village, Pooth Khurd Village, Kanjhawala T-Point, Kanjhawala Chowk, Kutubgarh, Auchandi Border and Kharkhoda Toll Plaza.

Traffic details...

The traffic going towards NH-44 and GT Karnal Road will be diverted from Singhu Shani Mandir, Ashok Farm/Janti Tall, Hamidpur, Sunderpur Majra, Zindopur Mukhmelpur, Kadipur, Kushak Colony, Mukarba Chowk and GTK Depot, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Meenu Chowdhary said.

The traffic going towards Bawana Road will be diverted from Jail Road, KNK Marg, G3S Mall, Madhuban Chowk, Rohini East Metro Station, Rithala Chowk, Pansali Chowk, Helipad T-Point, Utsav Road, DSIIDC Road Sector-4, Narela Bawana Road, Chitra Dharam Kanta, DSIIDC roundabout and Jhanda Chowk, police said, adding that the traffic going towards Kanjhawala Road will be diverted from Karala, Kanjhawala Village, Jaunti Toll and Qutubgarh- Garhi Road.

Second rally...

The second rally of farmers will start from Tikri Border and pass through Nangloi, Baprola Village and Najafgarh, excluding Phirni Road, Jharoda Border, Rohtak Bypass (Bahadurgarh) and Asoda Toll Plaza, Chowdhary said.

Traffic details...

Police said the traffic will be diverted from different points.

Traffic will not be allowed to enter on Rohtak road from Kirari mor and will be diverted towards Mangol puri. It will also be diverted from Ghevra mor towards Khanjawala, they said.

The Ghazipur border rally will reach some parts of NH-24 from where it will take a right turn to Road Number 56, ISBT Anand Vihar, Apsara Border, Hapur Road, Bhopura, IMS College, Lal Kuan and Ghazipur Border, police said.

No commercial vehicles and buses will be allowed on NH-24 and DND from Ring Road. Traffic on NH-24 from Nizamuddin Khatta side will be diverted on Pusta Road near Akshardham and Mother Dairy Road. No traffic will be allowed towards NH-24 from the paper market, they said.

No traffic will be allowed towards Road Number 56 from Hasanpur Depot, Patparganj Industrial Area, Ashoka Niketan, Vivekanand Mahila College, ITI College and Ram Mandir Vivek Vihar, police said.

“Arrangements have been made to manage traffic on these routes starting Monday evening. Motorists are advised to avoid the routes of Kisan tractor rally,” police said.

On Sunday, the Delhi Police had said that the farmers’ proposed tractor rally would start after the end of Republic Day celebrations.

Security increased...

Barricades and other security arrangements will be removed and the farmers will enter the national capital. Later, they will return to their destinations after covering a “respectable” distance, police had said.

The Delhi Police has also spoken to their counterparts in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh regarding the arrangements.

Police had said that the tractor rally will be held on January 26 and there will be no disturbance of the Republic Day celebration and all security arrangements would be in place. The routes will cover over 100 kilometres of distance in the national capital.

The Republic Day parade will start from Vijay Chowk in Delhi. The wreath laying function at the National War Memorial will take place at 9 AM.

With PTI inputs

