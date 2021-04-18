Remdesivir An 'Investigational Drug', Not Suitable For Home Use: Niti Aayog

Amid the second wave of the pandemic gripping the country and with many states facing a shortage of hospital beds, Niti Aayog member Dr. VK Paul said that Remdesivir, an antiviral drug used in the treatment of Covid-19, will only be administered to those Covid-19 patients who are hospitalised and need oxygen support.

Terming Remdesivir as an “investigational drug”, Dr Paul said medical staff across the country should use it judiciously.

"There is no question of use of Remdesivir in home setting. The drug is required for those individuals who require hospitalisation and are on oxygen support. It should not be procured from local chemists. We appeal to physicians for rational, judicious use of the drug on hospitalised, covid patients", said Dr. VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog.

In an attempt to increase the availability of the drug in the country, the Centre on April 11, banned the export of the drug and many state governments have directed hospitals to administer the drug to only those suffering from a severe case of Covid-19 infection.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine