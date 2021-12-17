Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Religious Conversions Create Conflicts In Society: RSS' Indresh Kumar

Religious conversions create conflicts in society and pose a threat to the country's unity and integrity, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar has said, favoring the Karnataka government's proposal to bring a law against forced conversions in the state.

Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 2:34 pm

Speaking to PTI, Kumar who is the founder and chief patron of the RSS’s Muslim Rashtriya Manch, also supported the state government’s plan to bring a law to prohibit 'love jihad'.


The BJP government in Karnataka is likely to introduce an anti-conversion bill during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature.


The proposed legislation is expected to have penal provisions, and it may also insist that the people who wish to convert to another faith file an application before the deputy commissioner two months in advance.
Also, the person who wishes to convert is likely to lose the religion of his or her origin and facilities or benefits attached with it, including reservations. However, one is likely to receive the benefits entitled to in the religion he or she converts to.

“Converting anybody to another faith is inhuman, unconstitutional. It creates conflict between the religions. It is also a threat to the country's unity and integrity," the RSS leader said when asked for his view on the Karnataka government's move.


“Conversion is a sin, a crime and a dishonesty with God. And, if it continues, the government will have to enact a law to stop such inhuman, sinful acts," he said

Those who would oppose the move should be considered "disbelievers in God”, he added.


Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar had on December 13 said a law prohibiting 'love jihad' will also be introduced in the days to come.
'Love jihad' is a term generally used by right wing activists to refer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.
“When one hides his identity (religion), entraps a girl deceitfully on pretext of love, marries her and later subjects her to violence and cruelty, it is love jihad,” the RSS leader said when asked if such a law was required.


It would have been better if “such people” stopped indulging in “such inhuman activities”, he said.


“Love jihad is enemy of human relationships. Law has to be enacted when people do not stop indulging in such inhuman activities,” he said.

-With PTI inputs

