Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

‘Recording Wife’s Telephonic Conversation Without Her Knowledge Is Privacy Infringement’

Recording wife’s conversation on telephone without her knowledge amounts to infringement of privacy, the Punjab and Haryana High Court observed on Monday.

‘Recording Wife’s Telephonic Conversation Without Her Knowledge Is Privacy Infringement’
Punjab and Haryana High Court.(File photo-Representational image)

Trending

‘Recording Wife’s Telephonic Conversation Without Her Knowledge Is Privacy Infringement’
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T16:49:14+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 4:49 pm

Recording of wife's telephonic conversation without her knowledge is infringement of her privacy, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has observed.

The court of Justice Lisa Gill passed the order last month on a plea filed by a woman who challenged a 2020 order of the Bathinda family court.

The Bathinda family court had allowed the woman's estranged husband to prove a CD pertaining to recorded conversations between him and his wife subject to the condition of its correctness.

"Recording of telephonic conversation of the wife without her knowledge is a clear cut infringement of her privacy," observed the high court.

"Furthermore, it cannot be said or ascertained as to the circumstances in which the conversations were held or the manner in which response elicited by a person, who was recording the conversations, because it is evident that these conversations would necessarily have been recorded surreptitiously by one of the parties," it further observed.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

The husband had submitted a petition in 2017 seeking a divorce from the woman. Their marriage was solemnised in 2009 and the couple had a daughter together.

During cross-examination, an application was moved by the husband in July, 2019, seeking permission to submit his supplementary affidavit by way of examination-in-chief along with the CD and transcripts of conversations recorded in memory card or chip of the mobile phone.

In 2020, the family court allowed the husband to prove the CD subject to the condition of correctness and also observed that strict principles of evidence were not applicable to the proceedings before it, keeping in view Section 14 and 20 of the Family Court Act. Thereafter, the wife approached the high court.

The counsel for the wife argued that the evidence sought to be led by the husband is completely beyond pleadings, therefore, absolutely impermissible. It was contended that the pleadings do not refer to any such conversations which are sought to be proved.

"Therefore, this evidence has been wrongly accepted. Furthermore, the said CDs are a clear-cut infringement and downright invasion of the wife's privacy, thus, a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution of India, as the conversations have been recorded without knowledge, what to say of consent of the petitioner," the counsel argued.

The counsel further contended that the family court has given a complete go bye to Section 65 of the Indian Evidence Act, because if recordings were done through a mobile phone, CDs of the recording and transcripts thereof in any case cannot be accepted as evidence.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the husband, being very well aware of the conversations allegedly held years prior to filing of the divorce petition, was at liberty to have incorporated them in his pleadings at the very first instance.

Though the veracity of such conversations cannot be vouched for, even if taken to be correct, they are not admissible in evidence as they have been recorded without the consent or knowledge of the petitioner, the counsel submitted.

The counsel for the husband refuted the arguments and submitted that there was no question of infringement of the right of privacy and in any case, the husband can always be subjected to cross-examination.

It is vehemently argued that conversations so recorded are not beyond pleadings as it has always been the husband's case that he was treated with cruelty by his wife.

Though specific conversations are not mentioned in the petition, it has been clearly mentioned that the wife used to treat him in a cruel manner, his counsel argued.

The recorded conversations are only an attempt to prove the same, therefore, it cannot be said that they are beyond pleadings, the counsel argued.

The high court set aside the Bathinda family court order.

Tags

PTI Chandigarh Punjab Haryana High Court Privacy National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Nagaland Incident: ‘Time For Centre And States To Review AFSPA In Northeast’, Says Irom Sharmila

Nagaland Incident: ‘Time For Centre And States To Review AFSPA In Northeast’, Says Irom Sharmila

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor | A Look At Varanasi’s Transformation Under PM Modi

Varanasi: PM Modi Takes Photos With 'Karamyogis', Wears Turban From Seers | Watch

Delhi Air Pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai Says Ban To Continue

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor In Varanasi

Goa: NCP’s Churchill Alemao Announces Merger With TMC

CDS Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash: People In Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor Appeal For Memorial

20th Anniversary Of Parliament Attacks: Members Of Both Houses Pay Tribute To Security Personnel

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Distant Tragedy

A Distant Tragedy

The Eternal City

The Eternal City

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Twister 2021

Twister 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Govt Over Condition Of Gaushalas In Uttar Pradesh

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Govt Over Condition Of Gaushalas In Uttar Pradesh

Explainer I Twenty Years Of Terror Attack On Indian Parliament

Explainer I Twenty Years Of Terror Attack On Indian Parliament

Miss Universe 2021: Who Is Harnaaz Sandhu Who Brought Home The Crown After 21 Years

Miss Universe 2021: Who Is Harnaaz Sandhu Who Brought Home The Crown After 21 Years

Read More from Outlook

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Nasser Ganai / The leaders of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance are not ready to settle for anything less than full-fledged statehood for Ladakh despite having some concessions from the government in contrast to J&K.

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Seema Guha / Despite being richest in resources, especially in minerals, Balochistan still remains one of Pakistan’s least developed provinces where the local people are still needed to protest demanding basic requirements like clean water, schools, colleges, hospitals and clinics.

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Koushik Paul / The form of Venkatesh Iyer and Rutuwaj Gaikwad in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy has come at the right time.

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC's promise to provide Rs. 5000 per month to 'empower the women' of Goa, which is Rs. 500 in West Bengal, comes ahead of Mamata Banerjee's first public rally on Monday.

Advertisement