﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Rebel Karnataka Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav Joins BJP

Rebel Karnataka Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav Joins BJP

Jadhav joined the BJP before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the rally, in the presence of state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 March 2019
Rebel Karnataka Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav Joins BJP
Umesh Jadhav joins BJP
Twitter
Rebel Karnataka Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav Joins BJP
outlookindia.com
2019-03-06T14:41:01+0530
Also Read

Two days after Congress rebel MLA Umesh Jadhav quit the Karnataka Assembly membership, he joined the BJP at a rally Kalaburagi in Karnataka Wednesday and is tipped to take on Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Jadhav joined the BJP before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the rally, in the presence of state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar and a host of other party leaders.

"I am happy and proud of joining the BJP," Jadhav said before Modi arrived on the stage.

 

He also sought blessings from the people of Kalaburagi to make Modi Prime Minister again.

BJP sources said, Jadhav is likely to be the party's Lok Sabha candidate for the Gulbarga seat to challenge Kharge, a nine-time MLA and two-term Lok Sabha member who has never tasted electoral defeat.

Jadhav had Monday submitted his resignation from the Assembly to Speaker Ramesh Kumar.

The Congress has petitioned the Speaker seeking disqualification of Jadhav along with Ramesh Jarkiholi, B Nagendra and Mahesh Kumathali under the anti-defection law.

The four MLAs had kept the party on tenterhooks for several weeks, defying its whip twice to attend the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meetings on January 18 and February 8 and had skipped the early part of the budget session.

After the MLAs refused to fall in line, the Congress had petitioned Speaker to disqualify them under the Anti-Defection Law.

However, Jadhav along with other three MLAs had attended the session and voted in favour of the finance bill, with an intention not to violate the whip and avoid any stringent action.

Jadhav was upset with the Congress against the reported dominance by veteran party leader Kharge and his son Minister Priyank Kharge in the region.

He was against Priyank Kharge getting Ministerial berth from the region, ahead of several senior Congress leaders including himself.

Jadhav's quitting the Congress has come after two other senior leaders, Baburao Chinchansur and Malikayya Guttedar, from the region, quit the party and joined the BJP, allegedly against the dominance of the Kharges.

Jadhav is likely to face some hurdles ahead of his candidature for the Lok Sabha polls, as a petition to disqualify him was still pending before the Speaker.

"The petition to disqualify Jadhav is still pending... without disposal of this petition his resignation cannot be accepted as per law, in my knowledge," Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday.

However, whether to accept the resignation or not is ultimately left to the Speaker as he is the ultimate authority, he had added.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Karnataka BJP Congress Lok Sabha Elections 2019 National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Current Political Scenario Resembling Game Of Thrones Plot: Kit Harington
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters