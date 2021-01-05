Ready To Roll Out Covid Vaccines Within 10 Days Of Emergency Use Authorisation: Centre

Also read
Based on feedback of dry-run, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said it is ready to roll out Covid-19 vaccines within 10 days from the date of emergency use authorisation.
India's drugs regulator had on Sunday approved Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and the indigenously developed ‘Covaxin’ manufactured by Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving way for a massive inoculation drive.

