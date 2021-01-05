January 05, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Ready To Roll Out Covid Vaccines Within 10 Days Of Emergency Use Authorisation: Centre
Breaking

Ready To Roll Out Covid Vaccines Within 10 Days Of Emergency Use Authorisation: Centre

Centre's move will be based on feedback of dry run

PTI 05 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ready To Roll Out Covid Vaccines Within 10 Days Of Emergency Use Authorisation: Centre
Representational Image
Ready To Roll Out Covid Vaccines Within 10 Days Of Emergency Use Authorisation: Centre
outlookindia.com
2021-01-05T16:54:03+05:30
Also read

Based on feedback of dry-run, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said it is ready to roll out Covid-19 vaccines within 10 days from the date of emergency use authorisation.

India's drugs regulator had on Sunday approved Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and the indigenously developed ‘Covaxin’ manufactured by Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving way for a massive inoculation drive.

(More inputs awaited)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

In A First, NDRF Inducts 100 Women Disaster Combatants And Rescuers

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos