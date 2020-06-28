‘Ready For Debate In Parliament On China’: Amit Shah On Congress’ Posers On Ladakh Standoff

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said he is ready for a ‘robust debate’ in the Parliament to discuss the BJP government’s handling of the China crisis.

Shah also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his Twitter hashtag ‘Surrender Modi’ and said it pleased China and Pakistan, ANI news agency reported.

Shah in an interview with ANI accused Gandhi of doing "ochhi rajniti" (shallow minded politics) and making remarks "liked by" China and Pakistan during border tensions with China and asserted that the government was prepared for a debate in Parliament in which "1962 se aaj tak do-do haath ho jayein" (let us discuss from 1962 war onwards till now, ready for robust debate).

Shah said the government was fully capable of handling anti-India propaganda but said “it was painful when a former president of such a big political party indulges in shallow minded politics at a time of crisis.”

"Yes we are fully capable of handling anti-India propaganda but it does pain when a former President of such a big political party does "ochi rajiniti (shallow minded politics) at a time of problems. It is a matter of self-introspection for him and Congress that his hashtag is being taken forward by Pakistan and China. It is not for me. It is a matter of concern for Congress that the hashtag of their leader is being encouraged by Pakistan and China. You say what China and Pakistan like. And at this time of crisis," ANI quoted Shah as saying.

Whether there has been any Chinese incursion, Shah said that it was not the appropriate time to comment on the situation at the LAC and that "briefings were on going and if the need arose, he would answer."

(With ANI Inputs)