Read Mahabharata Again: Congress Tells Rajinikanth After 'Krishna-Arjuna' Comment

On Sunday, Rajinikanth had congratulated Home Minister for the Centre's initiative on Kashmir. Prime Minister Modi and Shah were like Lord Krishna and Arjuna, he had said.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 August 2019
Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth after casting vote for the second phase of the general elections, at a polling station in Chennai. (PTI)
2019-08-13T08:44:31+0530

The Congress party on Monday took a swipe at mega film star Rajinikanth for equating PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with Lor Krishna and Arjuna, saying he should read the Mahabharat properly.

A day after the actor made the remark, appreciating Shah for scrapping Article 370, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K S Alagiri said he did not expect such a reaction from him adding it left him surprised.

States, including those in the North East, enjoyed special privileges like Kashmir did (previously), he said in a statement and wanted to know why these were not scrapped by the Centre.

The reason for doing away with Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir alone was due to its "Muslim majority" status, he alleged.

The Congress leader wanted to know if the actor toed the "one kind of justice for Kashmir and another for other states," policy of Shah.

Modi and Shah combine is not Krishna and Arjuna, he said and asked: "How can those who snatched away the rights of crores of people could be Krishna and Arjuna? Dear Mr Rajinikanth, please read Mahabharat again, please go through it again properly," he added.

On Sunday, the actor had congratulated the Union Home Minister for the Centre's initiative on Kashmir. Prime Minister Modi and Shah were like Lord Krishna and Arjuna, he had said.

However, "we don't know who is Krishna and who is Arjuna," the actor added.

The Krishna-Arjuna combine is credited with playing a key role in the Pandavas winning the Mahabharata battle against the Kauravas.

(With inputs from PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau Rajinikanth Narendra Modi Amit Shah Tamil Nadu J&K: Article 370
