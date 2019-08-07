﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  RBI Lowers GDP Growth Forecast To 6.9 %, Says Cyclical Slowdown, Not Deep Structural

RBI Lowers GDP Growth Forecast To 6.9 %, Says Cyclical Slowdown, Not Deep Structural

The RBI has cut the repo rate by an unusual 0.35 percentage points to 5.40 per cent in its third monetary policy review for the current financial year.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
RBI Lowers GDP Growth Forecast To 6.9 %, Says Cyclical Slowdown, Not Deep Structural
File Photo
RBI Lowers GDP Growth Forecast To 6.9 %, Says Cyclical Slowdown, Not Deep Structural
outlookindia.com
2019-08-07T13:36:08+0530
Also Read

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday marginally lowered the GDP growth projection for 2019-20 to 6.9 per cent from 7 per cent forecast in the June policy, and underlined the need for addressing growth concerns by boosting aggregate demand.

The RBI has cut the repo rate by an unusual 0.35 percentage points to 5.40 per cent in its third monetary policy review for the current financial year.

Repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends to banks.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank has lowered the GDP growth forecast owing to demand and investment slowdown, which is causing a dampening effect on the growth.

"Real GDP growth for 2019-20 is revised downwards from 7 per cent in the June policy to 6.9 per cent - in the range of 5.8-6.6 per cent for the first half of 2019-20 and 7.3-7.5 per cent for the second half - with risks somewhat tilted to the downside," RBI said in the monetary policy statement.

Das said perhaps at this point of time there is a cyclical slowdown and not a deep structural slowdown.

"Nevertheless, there is a need for structural reforms. We are still working on it," Das said.

The GDP growth for the first quarter of the next fiscal beginning April 2020 has been projected at 7.4 per cent.

The RBI said various high-frequency indicators suggest a weakening of both domestic and external demand conditions.

The Business Expectations Index of the RBI's industrial outlook survey shows muted expansion in demand conditions in the second quarter, although a decline in input costs augurs well for growth, RBI said.

"The impact of monetary policy easing since February 2019 is also expected to support economic activity, going forward. Moreover, base effects will turn favourable in H2:2019-20," it added.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New Delhi RBI RBI Governor Development-Growth-GDP etc Business
Next Story : West Indies Vs India, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Impressed With Rahul, Deepak Chahar's Bowling Effort
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters