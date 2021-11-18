Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Rape Complaint Against BJP MLA Pratap Bheel In Rajasthan; Second Instance In 10 Months

Pratap Bheel has been accused of rape by a woman from Udaipur, following which the police has registered a case.

BJP MLA Pratap Bheel Accused of rape by a woman in Rajasthan.(Image:Twitter)

2021-11-18T15:08:47+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 3:08 pm

The rape case has been registered against a BJP MLA Pratap Bheel in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district, police said on Thursday.

The case against Bheel has been registered following a complaint by a 37-year-old woman in the district.

It is the second instance when a rape complaint has been registerd against Bheel—MLA from the Gogunda Assembly constituency within last10 months.

Earlier, another woman had got a complaint of rape lodged against him at the Sukher police station.

"A rape case has been registered against the Gogunda MLA," Udaipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar said, adding that the woman submitted a written complaint to him, following which the case was lodged at the Ambamata police station.

According to the police, the woman stated in her complaint that she came in contact with the MLA while looking for a job. She alleged that Bheel raped her after assuring her that he would help her get a job and promising to marry her.

The woman approached the Udaipur SP through a lawyer.

The investigation in both the rape cases against Bheel is being conducted by the Crime Investigation Department (CID), police said. (With PTI inputs)

Rajasthan BJP Rajasthan BJP MLA Rape Rape Case
